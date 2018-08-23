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HUTraffic ... 2017 ... Ex Gang Stalking Operative Explains Tactics and Motives ... JUST BUSINESS
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87 views • August 23, 2018
Why and how Targeted Individuals are selected . T.Is come from conspiracy theory background or high tech back ground--PHDs who did not go along with an agenda, so they end up targeted . T.Is are normally people of higher I.Q., undefended people. The purpose of targeting is to isolate & alienate from jobs and friends, to bring to the bottom , to homeless state. V2K thought manipulation, threats-to-brain, so each target can not distinguish his thoughts from those implanted .
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