© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John McAfee: Social Media Is Designed To Censor And Control The Population
Follow
0
Share
Report
8228 views • August 23, 2018
John McAfee joins Alex Jones live via Skype to call out social media companies as the monopolies they truly are and remind them that they have an obligation to the American people to be fair and balanced with use of their services.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.