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How to make Orgonite For Whole House EMF Protection
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952 views • August 23, 2018
Learn to make Orgonite! You'll see a live demonstration and we'll cover a lot of common questions and also tell you what kind of mistakes to avoid. Orgonite can be used for many things, including EMF protection, clearing up chemtrails, preserving your food, structuring your water and helping you to sleep better.
Click Here to visit our orgonite online shop http://ftwproject.com/shop/
Get our free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
Click Here to visit our orgonite online shop http://ftwproject.com/shop/
Get our free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
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