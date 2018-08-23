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Paint It Black - Luna on the Gayageum - Song by The Rolling Stones
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454 views • August 23, 2018
Paint It Black was the 3rd number one hit for The Rolling Stones in the U.S. and it was originally released in May, 1966. If Lunas' arrangement sounds a bit familiar, it might be because this song had several artists record it playing the sitar. And although the Gayageum isn't a sitar, it does have quite a note bending capability similar to the sitar.
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