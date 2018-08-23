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JFK Assassination - 50 Reasons For 50 Years - episode 10
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14 views • August 23, 2018
The First Words
Presenter - Fletcher Prouty
Fletcher Prouty's famous account of hearing the initial reports of JFK's shooting while at breakfast in Christchurch, New Zealand has been featured in books and in the film "JFK". Here, Fletcher tells the story in his own words and describes what generated suspicion in his mind and why. http://www.prouty.org/
Presenter - Fletcher Prouty
Fletcher Prouty's famous account of hearing the initial reports of JFK's shooting while at breakfast in Christchurch, New Zealand has been featured in books and in the film "JFK". Here, Fletcher tells the story in his own words and describes what generated suspicion in his mind and why. http://www.prouty.org/
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