© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUTraffic ... 2017 ... Gang-Stalking is "just BIDNESS" for the SURVEILLANCE Deep State.
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • August 23, 2018
Recently, thousands of people around the world are claiming to be having the exact same terrifying experience. They all report the same symptoms: hearing operator voices in their heads, suffering from ‘electronic torture’ and being subject to organised stalking - they call themselves ‘Targeted Individuals’. A number have attempted many things to relieve their pain - from living life on the run to surgically removing their own flesh because they believe it’s implanted with microchips.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.