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Vegan weight loss | Can I loose 250lbs? (2018)
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9 views • August 23, 2018
This video is about going vegan for weight loss. I have always been a meat eater on the standard American diet (S.A.D.) I weigh around 450lbs and am looking to shed 250lbs by going vegan and eliminating milk, eggs and dairy from my diet.
Fat, Sick and nearly dead movie on Amazon https://amzn.to/2sCbgYB
I am on:
Twitter: @Gator_Bait_Bill
Face Book: Gator Bait Bill
You Tube: Gator Bait Bill
#Vegan #WeightLoss #GatorBaitBill
Fat, Sick and nearly dead movie on Amazon https://amzn.to/2sCbgYB
I am on:
Twitter: @Gator_Bait_Bill
Face Book: Gator Bait Bill
You Tube: Gator Bait Bill
#Vegan #WeightLoss #GatorBaitBill
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