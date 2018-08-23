Autocleaning glasses, a comedy false device presented at WPI (MA), during Swiss MBA study trip

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French: Les techniques de négociation partent souvent d'une capacité à persuader qui découle d'un subtil mélange entre talents de communicateur et réflexion sincère sur l'usp et le SONCAS d'un produit. Démonstration dans la région de Harvard en 20 secondes d'improvisation.