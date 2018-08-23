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Full Show—Take the Land, Then Take Their Lives
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15 views • August 23, 2018
If the government changed the Constitution to take away your property rights, your free speech or your right to self-defense, what would you do? The racists who justify land confiscation as a correction for “privilege” want to make all rights government granted “privileges”. David Knight explains what is happening in South Africa and why it is close to happening in the US & EU. Then, Simon Roche, suidlanders.org an emergency defense group, joins from South Africa.
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