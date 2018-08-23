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Stinchfield: Don Lemon, You Cannot Regulate Evil
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249 views • August 23, 2018
"The man that is clear that has no common sense is Don Lemon. He literally lives in Disney World. I would love for every kid to feel safe, in fact, it's my ultimate goal. I would love for every kid and teacher not have to worry about a deranged lunatic coming into their school, it's my ultimate goal. But, I also realize we live in a world where you cannot regulate evil." —Grant Stinchfield
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