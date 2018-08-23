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Stinchfield | Dom Raso Responds to Keith Olbermann - 1/8/18
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12 views • August 23, 2018
“There’s a picture of Keith Olbermann wrapped up in an American flag…You want to talk about embarrassing? You want to talk about the root-level of honor…Who’s Keith Olbermann? A guy that has a resume of getting fired and wants to tell a bunch of people that this isn’t the right way to be thinking. To run away from the truth. I’m over it. We gotta keep calling these guys out and tell people what the real truth is.” Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL Dom Raso hits back at Keith Olbermann...
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