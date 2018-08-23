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Gladio Rap
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10 views • August 23, 2018
A short rap video exposing the Vatican and it's political control structures. The Atlantic Council is a front, the two party system is an illusion. In reality, the same power controls both sides through secret societies. Gladio 2 is yet another example of the evil operations they use to maintain global control. The concepts of quantum mind and quantum computing are also touched on, since they will have a great impact on coming events.
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