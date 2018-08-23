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White Genocide: The Globalist Agenda
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133 views • August 23, 2018
As the ANC changes the South African constitution to legalize confiscation of farms from white people & EFF’s Malema openly talks of genocide, Simon Roche joins David Knight to explain the current state of affairs, why the same thing is being set up in the USA & Europe by the globalists and how they are preparing to protect innocent life.
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