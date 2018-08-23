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Stinchfield | Dan Bongino: Keith Olbermann Monetizes Liberal Stupidity - 1/8/18
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17 views • August 23, 2018
Dan Bongino responds to Keith Olbermann’s attack on Dom Raso: “Keith Olbermann has monetized liberal stupidity for years. He’s made a fortune off of lying to people about a faux, fake reality that doesn’t exist…This fake, phony fraud. This liar. This charlatan. This really horrible teenage magician act…is gonna come out and attack a guy who put his ass on the line for the country while he was making smoores at MSNBC is a freaking embarrassment…
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