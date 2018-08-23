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HUTraffic ... 2018 ... Surviving Electronic Harassment & Gangstalking, ExMilitary Engineer Talks
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122 views • August 23, 2018
In this powerful testimony, ex-military Engineer Tivon Rivers gives a detailed account of how he became a targeted individual for covert electronic weapons harassment, V2K and community gang-stalking programs. Tivon describes in detail his experiences with being targeted by V2K or “voice to skull” technology along with other forms of electronic harassment. He also goes into detail about the community Gangstalking program that he became a target of while in the UK.
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