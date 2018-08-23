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The Chemtrail Song (original)
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38 views • August 23, 2018
Here's the original song about geo-engineering (Chemtrails) performed by a group from New Zealand called Trillion Feat. During the last part of the song, there is narration explaining why this is happening and how this affects us. It's a weapon against us and other life forms, including food crops. This group Trillion Feat, has achieved an entertaining (but disturbing) way to bring this serious issue to us with this song. This is certainly worth viewing for sure.
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