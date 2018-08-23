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Venezuela: Drop 5 Zeroes From Currency to Fix Socialism? Zero Solution
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13 views • August 23, 2018
Drop 5 zeroes from the hyper-inflating currency, increase minimum wage by factor of 60 and economic problems are solved! Well, no. This is what happened the next day…
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