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Leftists Ignore Success of School Shield Because It's An NRA Program
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7 views • August 23, 2018
"What I'm upset about is we have politicians in this country, specifically from the left, that are playing politics with kids' lives. Just because it's called NRA School Shield, they want to ignore what School Shield is doing." —Grant Stinchfield
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