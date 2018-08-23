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INCREDIBLE REVELATION: MESSIAH'S IDENTITY ENCODED IN THE OLD TESTAMENT
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14 views • August 23, 2018
MESSIAH'S IDENTITY ENCODED IN THE OLD TESTAMENT
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Did God encode the identity of the Messiah within the names and events recorded in the Old Testament? Did he also bypass the understanding of the Old Testament authors and place the identity of the Messiah within the ancient Hebrew Pictographs in such a way that the message could only be accomplished by a Divine hand?
Buy the book "The Messiah Code" on Amazon
Please support our ministry at: https://www.paypal.me/SHOFARMINISTRIES
Did God encode the identity of the Messiah within the names and events recorded in the Old Testament? Did he also bypass the understanding of the Old Testament authors and place the identity of the Messiah within the ancient Hebrew Pictographs in such a way that the message could only be accomplished by a Divine hand?
Buy the book "The Messiah Code" on Amazon
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