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Swords into Plowshares
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22 views • August 23, 2018
This is me playing slide guitar to an instrumental version of "Swords into Plowshares". You can hear my original vocal version of this song from my album "All Creation is Waiting" at BandCamp:
https://jimgreen1.bandcamp.com/album/all-creation-is-waiting
All the songs from this album are free to listen to. You don't have to buy the digital album. Here are more places to hear my music:
https://www.reverbnation.com/jimgsongs/songs
https://soundcloud.com/user2857369
https://jimgreen1.bandcamp.com/album/all-creation-is-waiting
All the songs from this album are free to listen to. You don't have to buy the digital album. Here are more places to hear my music:
https://www.reverbnation.com/jimgsongs/songs
https://soundcloud.com/user2857369
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