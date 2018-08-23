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HUTraffic ... 2018 ... The Manual Of Organised Gang-Stalking Operations EXPOSED!
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45 views • August 23, 2018
The Duran – News in Review – Episode 85.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the triggered and ideologically possessed former CIA Director John Brennan, and his battle with US President Donald Trump after the POTUS revoked Brennan's "privileged" access to classified intelligence.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the triggered and ideologically possessed former CIA Director John Brennan, and his battle with US President Donald Trump after the POTUS revoked Brennan's "privileged" access to classified intelligence.
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