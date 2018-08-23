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YouTube Removes Roger Stone And Owen Shroyer After Order From Media Matters
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478 views • August 23, 2018
Media Matters is now an “Internet Snitch” as YouTube bows to their demands that Owen Shroyer and Roger Stone be censored for associating with Alex Jones. Meanwhile, Alex has put a report on Big Tech’s censorship directly in the hands of President Trump.
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