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Pass the Salt Live - Politics is the Playground of the Gospel 8-23-2018
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1 view • August 23, 2018
You cannot do anything anymore important than politics. People have told churches not to be involved in politics. People tell me, “We need to wake up the pastors.” Well, they don’t want to be awakened. They’ve been told not to mix religion and politics. They’ve been told they don’t have to talk about anything controversial. It’s all personal. Just me and Jesus. Our politics is full of ungodliness because the Christians won’t engage in it. Politics is the Playground of the Gospel. Engage!
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