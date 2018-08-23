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Immune System Psychosis! --HighWire Episode 11
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481 views • August 23, 2018
Immune System Psychosis! Then, special guest host Dr. Suzanne Humphries discusses fever in pregnancy and autism, polio outbreaks in Syria and Congo, and an Aluminum adjuvant bombshell. This is #HighWire. @HighWireTalk
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