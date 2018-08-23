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Bill Cooper Warned Us Twenty Years Ago
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142 views • August 23, 2018
Like other whistle-blowers and purveyors of the truth, Bill Cooper was unfortunately eliminated by unscrupulous, evil people who don't want the truth to surface, I equate trying to hold back the truth, like trying to hold back water with a rickety old dam that's springing leaks all over the place. More and more of the fragile dam will keep falling apart until all the truth (the water) come rushing through. As this process unfolds [they] become desperate and carry out more false flags.
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