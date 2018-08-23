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Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin - Age of Devonian
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3 views • August 23, 2018
http://www.electric-phantom.com
https://electricphantom.bandcamp.com
PURCHASE HERE^^^^^^^^^
Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin's third video from her new album, I Left My Heart In Uncanny Valley.
Music/Lyrics Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin
Bass guitar Ostrich Von Nipple
© 2018 Electric Phantom
Fish Puppets by: Jimmy L. Wright
https://electricphantom.bandcamp.com
PURCHASE HERE^^^^^^^^^
Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin's third video from her new album, I Left My Heart In Uncanny Valley.
Music/Lyrics Petunia-Liebling MacPumpkin
Bass guitar Ostrich Von Nipple
© 2018 Electric Phantom
Fish Puppets by: Jimmy L. Wright
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