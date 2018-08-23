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The Charlie Hebdo "terror attack": Apparently a French policeman was shot, 2015
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67 views • August 23, 2018
This is the official falsified video. The official version showed a cynical shooting of a wounded French policeman.
Here is the true video: https://www.brighteon.com/5825852745001
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
Here is the true video: https://www.brighteon.com/5825852745001
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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