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The Charlie Hebdo "terror attack": No, a policeman was NOT shot, 2015
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61 views • August 23, 2018
This is the true video. The "policeman" is a Mossad agent. He left Europe for 2 years after this false flag operation. Here the official (false) video: https://www.brighteon.com/5825854153001
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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