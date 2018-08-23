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The Fascinating Rise of the Horror Genre - E. Michael Jones
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89 views • August 23, 2018
E. Michael Jones
Published on Aug 20, 2018
Dr. E Michael Jones interviewed by Patrick Coffin on the rise of the horror genre.
http://www.culturewars.com/
http://www.fidelitypress.com/
Dr. Jones books are available at the Culture Wars website, http://culturewars.com/books.htm, and on Amazon:
Monsters From the Id: https://amzn.to/2MpXq6N
Libido Dominandi: https://amzn.to/2MjNQ6k
Degenerate Moderns: https://amzn.to/2vIBASc
Published on Aug 20, 2018
Dr. E Michael Jones interviewed by Patrick Coffin on the rise of the horror genre.
http://www.culturewars.com/
http://www.fidelitypress.com/
Dr. Jones books are available at the Culture Wars website, http://culturewars.com/books.htm, and on Amazon:
Monsters From the Id: https://amzn.to/2MpXq6N
Libido Dominandi: https://amzn.to/2MjNQ6k
Degenerate Moderns: https://amzn.to/2vIBASc
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