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The Perpetual War of Terror
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191 views • August 23, 2018
The Perpetual War of Terror
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Those who did 9/11/2001 and got away with Murder have Spread War and Death to many
countries and people who never were a threat to America. The American people must stop
serving those who murder innocent people, or they are as guilty as their leaders.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Those who did 9/11/2001 and got away with Murder have Spread War and Death to many
countries and people who never were a threat to America. The American people must stop
serving those who murder innocent people, or they are as guilty as their leaders.
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