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Grant Stinchfield: The Media Is the Worst America Has To Offer
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3 views • August 23, 2018
"The NRA's power doesn't come from the money, it comes from the people. The real brainwashing is coming from the mainstream media and their use of repetitive phrases to ingrain in the minds of the uninformed that the NRA and guns are the worst America has to offer. In fact, it's the other way around. The media is … The media is like snakes in the grass waiting for another mass shooting." – Grant Stinchfield
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