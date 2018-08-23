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NYT's Charles M. Blow Putting Kids at Risk for his Anti-Gun Agenda
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4 views • August 23, 2018
"Charles Blow, by encouraging America's teachers to go on strike to advance your own twisted agenda, you sir, are putting America's kids in danger… stay away from our kids, their schools and their education. Our kids are not pawns to be politicized." -Grant Stinchfield
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