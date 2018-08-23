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Smoleńsk przez lupę.
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272 views • August 23, 2018
Przeprowadziliśmy kilka operacji na obrazie nagranym w smoleńsku. Obraz został wystabilizowany, zwolniony i wyostrzony, tak aby można przeprowadzić normalną analizę filmu. Niech każdy sam oceni co się tam stało w kontekście raportu rządowego. www.prisonplanet.pl
Oryginalnie opublikowany na YT: 13 sty 2011
Oryginalnie opublikowany na YT: 13 sty 2011
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