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Dana Loesch: Coral Springs PD Calls Out Sheriff Israel
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8 views • August 23, 2018
"I think it was incredibly unfair for the Broward County Sheriff to try to, in a way shift responsibility and even dereliction of duty even onto other departments. You could tell the Coral Springs Police, they were not gonna have it. They were not going to allow all law enforcement to be smeared by this man’s inaction. Kudos to them for speaking out. And this is why we back the blue and why we stand behind them every step of the way." —Dana Loesch
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