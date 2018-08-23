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Dana Loesch: Hope People March to FBI
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171 views • August 23, 2018
“I hope that people are marching to the FBI Offices. This is a question that I’ve not seen mainstream media cover: why is it that this individual was reported over 30 times…why is it that none of these questions are being brought up?” –Dana Loesch.
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