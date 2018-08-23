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Hilarant! Le politiquement correct atomisé en 5 mn. (23/08/2017)
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13 views • August 23, 2018
Je me suis amusé à doubler comme j'ai pu en Français cette petite pépite trouvée sur une chaine américaine. Si vous êtes à fond pour la diversité, féministe rabique, LGBTIQQ ou chef de service chez Google ou que vous n'avez jamais entendu parler du système binaire ou de l'hexadécimal, ça risque de vous faire moins rire.
Vous pouvez visionner l'original ici : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9edtHJMaws0
Si vous avez aimé, une autre de leurs vidéos :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUBXRSK0osI
Vous pouvez visionner l'original ici : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9edtHJMaws0
Si vous avez aimé, une autre de leurs vidéos :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUBXRSK0osI
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