© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Manafort, Cohen, and the Witch Hunt - AIM
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 23, 2018
Published on Aug 22, 2018
Betsy and Thomas decode Trump’s tweets of August 22, 2018.
https://truthbits.blog/2018/08/22/manafort-cohen-and-the-witch-hunt/
www.aim4truth.org.
www.truthbits.blog
patriots4truth.org
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content.
Betsy and Thomas decode Trump’s tweets of August 22, 2018.
https://truthbits.blog/2018/08/22/manafort-cohen-and-the-witch-hunt/
www.aim4truth.org.
www.truthbits.blog
patriots4truth.org
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.