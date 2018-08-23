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Resnica o migrantih 2018
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352 views • August 23, 2018
Več kot 500.000 ljudi je podpisalo peticijo, ki zavrača islamsko imigracijo v njihovo državo. Kakšna pobožna, nazadnjaška bela smet bi si drznila storiti kaj takšnega? Oh, to so južnokorejci. Več kot pol milijona južnih korejcev. Na ulici so celo nosili napise, kot je "ne bodite kot Evropa" in "lažni begunci pojdite domov takoj zdaj". Vse to se je zgodilo, ko je 1000 muslimanskih jemencev prispelo kot turisti na majhen letoviški otok, nato...več v spodnjem videoprispevku s slovenskimi podnapisi:
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