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Exclusive Oded Yinon Interview Infowars 2018 Reporter Contest
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17 views • August 23, 2018
After Oded Yinon's work was translated from Hebrew to English as "the Zionist Plan for the Middle East" (and had a picture of "Greater Israel" tacked on) by Israel Shahak, it has been referenced in academic papers worldwide in over sixty languages. The only problem is that no one bothered to interview him and ask him about his supposed plan. Shlomo Gordon put an end to that!
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