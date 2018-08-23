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Press Release - Good Doctors vs Bad Laws
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74 views • August 23, 2018
Ottawa, Press Release Feb 25, 2016 - Good Doctors vs Bad Laws: The Christian Heritage Party of Canada Calls for Conscience Protection for Healthcare Professionals.
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
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