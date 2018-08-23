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The Great earthquakes Jesus warned us about your seeing them!
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4 views • August 23, 2018
Someone told me there are always earthquakes so that doesn't show me Jesus is coming.
That statement would be true except for the fact all the other signs Jesus said would come
with the quakes are here as well.
That statement would be true except for the fact all the other signs Jesus said would come
with the quakes are here as well.
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