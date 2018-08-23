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Quake III via ioQuake3 CTF
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12 views • August 23, 2018
Quake III Arena via ioQuake3 (Win/Mac/Linux).
Capture The Flag mode in the "Opposing Force" (by PAN61) arena.
Nvidia NVS 3100M (256MB) laptop graphics.
Linux Lite 2.8.
ioQuake3 (Win/Mac/Linux) can be found here:
https://ioquake3.org/get-it/
Requires the "baseq3" and "missionpack" folders from the Steam, GOG.com, or CD ROM release of Quake III.
Capture The Flag mode in the "Opposing Force" (by PAN61) arena.
Nvidia NVS 3100M (256MB) laptop graphics.
Linux Lite 2.8.
ioQuake3 (Win/Mac/Linux) can be found here:
https://ioquake3.org/get-it/
Requires the "baseq3" and "missionpack" folders from the Steam, GOG.com, or CD ROM release of Quake III.
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