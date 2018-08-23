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HUTraffic ... Ex Jesuit Priest Alberto Rivera Reveals How the Vatican created Islam
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97 views • August 23, 2018
Secret History of Papal Rome ...The majority of people today, including Roman Catholics do not know about the true bloody history of the Papal Church of Rome. The true history of the Roman Catholic Church has been hidden away from the eyes of the masses, through the re-writing of the history books, so that they cannot see the truth about the antichrist church, otherwise known as Babylon, the Mother of Harlots
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