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Lawyer Connie Reguli: Donkey Justice 8-21-18
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18 views • August 23, 2018
Facebook took down this video of Connie exposing corrupt judge and CPS in TN.
Keywords
domestic violencehuman traffickingextortiondivorceasfacaptachild supportcpscustodyfamily courtparental alienationtitle ivvawafalse accusationracketeeringkidnappingperjurybest interest of childchild protective servicechildren’s rightscorrupt judgedebtors prisondivorce industryequal custodyeugenics courtjail for judgesjudge impostorkangaroo courtparents rightspsychological evaluationransomsecret courtex parte hearing
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