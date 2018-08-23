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dar as Casas aos ''refugiados''
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0 view • August 23, 2018
Eugénio Fonseca, Presidente da Cáritas Portugal, dizia em 2015 numa entrevista que gerou imensa polémica nos Media, que as casas que os PORTUGUESES tiveram que entregar aos bancos por não poderem pagar, deveriam ser colocadas à disposição dos chamados "refugiados".
Agora que já desapareceram cerca de 500 "refugiados", recusando todas as benesses que lhes são oferecidos, vemos a HIPOCRISIA das palavras deste senhor...
Agora que já desapareceram cerca de 500 "refugiados", recusando todas as benesses que lhes são oferecidos, vemos a HIPOCRISIA das palavras deste senhor...
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