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Noir: "Opioid Abuse is Connected to the Gun-Violence Issue"
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5 views • August 23, 2018
"We have these grandiose conversations on a national stage about gun violence in our country. Yet, still, there are such bigger issues going on that we don't address, and if we were to address those things, [it] would alleviate a lot of the issues that we're talking about and blaming the gun on in the first place." —Colion Noir
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