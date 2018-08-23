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Bongino: "Chris Hayes, Beth Fertig Are Filthy, Disgusting Liars"
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16 views • August 23, 2018
"Again, you want to hold off on a conversation about immigration, that's fine—that's your call… But suggesting that the murder of this young woman is not a news story worth covering because you want to cover porn stars and taxi-cab confessions makes you a bunch of filthy, disgusting liars." —Dan Bongino
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