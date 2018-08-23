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Democrat Leadership, Media Owe the Tibbetts Family an Apology
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138 views • August 23, 2018
"I challenge Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and the Cuomo brothers to look the Tibbetts family in the eye and apologize. These left-wing men and women of Washington and the media owe the Tibbetts family—they owe America—an apology for enabling thuggish killers like Christian Rivera to cross into America and wreak deadly havoc on far too many of us. It has got to stop—lives depend on it." —Grant Stinchfield
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