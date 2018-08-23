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✅ Feeding Homeless Dogs Thailand 2 ✅
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19 views • August 23, 2018
If you walk past another soul or sentient being in need offer them help, offer them food they might be hungry and have no money to buy food. Unselfishness is one of the keys to happiness.
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