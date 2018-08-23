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Elizabeth Warren's Proposed Bill Would Destroy Capitalism
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3 views • August 23, 2018
"This seems to me to be the most radical legislation that we've seen, really, going back to the New Deal in 1933, when the so-called National Recovery Administration [came about], which, I'm happy to say, was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. And that goes to how very important what happens to Mr. Kavanaugh here in Washington, D.C., is going to be for the future of capitalism, for the future of a prosperous and free America." —Dr. Lee Edwards, The Heritage Foundation
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